ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK

Concurrent Delays HKA The term ‘concurrent delays' was defined by Mr. John Marrin QC as quoted below.[1] This definition was later approved by the English court.

English High Court Finds That Assignment Of Arbitration Clause By Operation Of Law Prohibited By Anti-Assignment Clause Herbert Smith Freehills The English High Court has concluded that an anti-assignment clause can prevent the assignment of an arbitration clause to an insurer pursuing subrogation rights by operation of law.

When Is A "late" Application Not Late? Birketts In the recent Court of Appeal case A & V Building Solutions Ltd v J & B Hopkins, 2023 [EWCA Civ 54], the Court held that an application for payment submitted one day after the date specified...

The Rest Is Silence – Supreme Court Declines To Imply Term For Reasonable Remuneration (Podcast) Gowling WLG Party A agrees to pay Party B a large fee if B introduces a purchaser who buys A's property for £6.5 million. If B introduces a purchaser who pays less, is B entitled to a fee...

Burgers, Biometrics And…Billions… Withers LLP llinois Supreme Court Determines Every Biometric Scan or Transmission is a Separate BIPA Violation, Leading to an Estimated Maximum $17 Billion Fine.