UK:
Further Updates On The Damages Claims Portal
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK
Concurrent Delays
HKA
The term ‘concurrent delays' was defined by Mr. John Marrin QC as quoted below.[1] This definition was later approved by the English court.
When Is A "late" Application Not Late?
Birketts
In the recent Court of Appeal case A & V Building Solutions Ltd v J & B Hopkins, 2023 [EWCA Civ 54], the Court held that an application for payment submitted one day after the date specified...
Burgers, Biometrics And…Billions…
Withers LLP
llinois Supreme Court Determines Every Biometric Scan or Transmission is a Separate BIPA Violation, Leading to an Estimated Maximum $17 Billion Fine.