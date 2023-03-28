We are delighted to share with you Issue 15 of Inside Arbitration from Herbert Smith Freehills' Global Arbitration Practice.

Over the past decade, the legal landscape has shifted enormously and so have client expectations. Certainty and efficiency in legal services, whether through innovations in pricing, technology or the way in which legal services are provided, are therefore at the top of our agenda. The theme of this edition of Inside Arbitration is modernisation: of the way in which we provide our legal services, and more broadly the trends that we are seeing across the key sectors and regions in which we and our clients operate.

Incorporating articles, interviews and videos from our practitioners around the network, this edition features articles and interview spotlights from across our global team in addition to recent arbitration news and developments including:

With the number of ways to pay for legal services growing, we assess how third-party funding and alternative fee arrangements can help businesses.

With a host of states to leave the Energy Charter Treaty amid climate concerns, we explore what the flashpoint means for multilateralism and the energy transition.

Despite a bullish year for private equity in the Asia-Pacific, exit disputes remain a risk. We assess the safest ways to exercise your put option.

With a rapidly-emerging energy market set to fuel a rise in disputes, we explore how arbitration could offer the solution.

With companies under pressure to save time and money, we explore how parties, arbitrators and institutions can boost efficiency throughout a dispute.

With uncertainty inevitable in complex disputes, HSF's cutting-edge analysis aims to ensure clients can make informed decisions.

From shake-ups in Dubai to seats vying for position, 2022 proved a frenetic year for Middle East and North African disputes. We assess how Dubai has weathered the storm and review other key developments in the MENA region.

The HSF Singapore Management University Asian Arbitration Lecture outlined how new concerns have eroded the barriers between private and public law.

Spotlight interviews: Partners Tom Furlong and Elaine Wong feature in our Spotlight articles, shedding light on their specialisms in their regions (and their story so far)

Previous issues can also be viewed here. We hope that you enjoy reading Issue #15 of Inside Arbitration and would welcome any feedback you may have.

