UK:
What Is Adverse Possession? (Podcast)
17 March 2023
Herrington Carmichael
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Adverse possession is a legal principle by which an individual
who is not the legal owner of land can become the legal owner by
being in possession of the land for the requisite period of time.
Adverse possession is often referred to as "squatters
rights", and the concept of it has been the subject of
controversy, however, as explained below, it is not as simple as
possessing the land; certain conditions need to be met before
adverse possession can be successfully claimed.
Our Dispute Resolution Team talk through
The Legal Room UK · What is Adverse Possession?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK
Concurrent Delays
HKA
The term ‘concurrent delays' was defined by Mr. John Marrin QC as quoted below.[1] This definition was later approved by the English court.
Now That's What I Call...Adjudication!
Barton Legal
Adjudication is often preferred over litigation as it is a quicker process, which lasts between 28-42 days from the date of the referral notice.
When Is A "late" Application Not Late?
Birketts
In the recent Court of Appeal case A & V Building Solutions Ltd v J & B Hopkins, 2023 [EWCA Civ 54], the Court held that an application for payment submitted one day after the date specified...