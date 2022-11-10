UK:
Reflections On International Arbitration – Essays In Honour Of Professor George Bermann
10 November 2022
WilmerHale
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the book titled, "Reflections on International
Arbitration – Essays in Honour of Professor George
Bermann," WilmerHale Special Counsel Prof. Maxi Scherer and
Senior Associate Ole Jensen co-authored a chapter titled, "Of
Implied Choices and Close Connections: Two Pervasive Issues
Concerning The Law Governing The Arbitration Agreement."
WilmerHale Associate Clara Reichenbach also authored a chapter
titled, "The Validity of Inter-State Arbitral Awards and
Recourse to the World Court."
Click to view book.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK
Litigation Funding: A New Approach In The EU?
Preiskel & Co
Last month the European Union set in motion what may become a very significant overhaul of how litigation funding functions across all member states. In a report written by German MEP Alex Voss of the...
Injunctions Against "Persons Unknown" – Uncertainty Ahead
Cooley LLP
Injunctions against "persons unknown" have increased in popularity in recent years; however, the judgment in MBR Acres Ltd and others v McGivern [2022] EWHC 2072 has cast doubt on how useful these injunctions will be in future.