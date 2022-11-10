In the book titled, "Reflections on International Arbitration – Essays in Honour of Professor George Bermann," WilmerHale Special Counsel Prof. Maxi Scherer and Senior Associate Ole Jensen co-authored a chapter titled, "Of Implied Choices and Close Connections: Two Pervasive Issues Concerning The Law Governing The Arbitration Agreement." WilmerHale Associate Clara Reichenbach also authored a chapter titled, "The Validity of Inter-State Arbitral Awards and Recourse to the World Court."

