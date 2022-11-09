ARTICLE

Please join us at the Herbert Smith Freehills-SMU Asian Arbitration Lecture on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 5:00 PM.

This year's lecture will be presented by Prof. Dr. Diane Desierto on the subject of “Human Rights, Environmental and Climate Change Law in the Substance and Procedure of International Arbitration“.

Inter-State, investor-state and commercial arbitration in recent years has increasingly wrestled with the complexities of human rights, environmental, and climate change law and their impact on the substance and procedure of international arbitration. This lecture will map all of these affected areas of substance and procedure for inter-State, investor-State and commercial arbitration, and conclude with specific normative recommendations on where international arbitration has to adapt, and where it has to stay the course, despite (or precisely because of) the evolutive nature of human rights law, environmental law, and climate change law and their growing presence in international arbitration disputes.

The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Gitta Satryani (Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills) who will be joined by Guest of Honor Ms Daphne Hong (Solicitor-General), and Prof. Dr. Diane Desierto, Antony Crockett (Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills) to discuss the issues raised in the lecture and answer questions from the audience.

We are pleased that the lecture will return to an in-person format this year and will be held at the Mochtar Riady Auditorium at Singapore Management University, Victoria Road. The Lecture commences at 5:00 PM with a post-event cocktail reception from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM. Further details of the Lecture including the Programme can be found here.

The Herbert Smith Freehills-SMU Asian Arbitration Lecture Series was established in 2010 and made possible by a term fund contribution by Herbert Smith Freehills. The objective of the Lecture Series is to promote collaborative forms of dispute resolution and access to justice, and in so doing to promote Singapore as the centre for dispute resolution in Asia, particularly in arbitration and mediation.

The lecture will be a SILE accredited CPD activity (1.5 points).

