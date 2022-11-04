In early October 2022, ICSID published its 2022 Annual Report (available here). The Annual Report provides an overview of ICSID's activities during the past year, and discusses ICSID's 2022 caseload, developments in membership, the emergence of new ICSID rules and the draft Code of Conduct for Adjudicators in International Investment Disputes.

