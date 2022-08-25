UK:
An Update On Investment Treaty Arbitration (Podcast)
25 August 2022
Reed Smith (Worldwide)
Suzie Savage and Patrick Beale share their views on this
year's key investment treaty developments, building on a December 2021 episode in which they
anticipated what to expect in the investor-state dispute settlement
space in 2022. This discussion covers ICSID rule amendments, green
efforts, and Energy Charter Treaty modernisation, through to
UNCITRAL Working Group III updates, the theme of
'Africanisation,' and Section 1782 developments.
