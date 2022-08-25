Suzie Savage and Patrick Beale share their views on this year's key investment treaty developments, building on a December 2021 episode in which they anticipated what to expect in the investor-state dispute settlement space in 2022. This discussion covers ICSID rule amendments, green efforts, and Energy Charter Treaty modernisation, through to UNCITRAL Working Group III updates, the theme of 'Africanisation,' and Section 1782 developments.

