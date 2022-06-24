ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Secretary general of the ICC Court, Alex Fessas global chair of Reed Smith's international arbitration practice, Peter Rosher to talk about diversity in the world of arbitration and at ICC. The pair discuss why ICC is interested in diversity in its broadest sense, the genesis and aims of the World Business Pride initiative, the ICC Court LGBTQ initiative, and 2022 Pride celebrations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.