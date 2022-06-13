Legal Business has profiled Robin Bachmann in an article, 'The next generation of arbitration'. Robin is identified as one of London's "brightest stars" within the City's International Arbitration Centre, within an article that celebrates the next wave of disputes talent. As Legal Business noted in Robin's profile:

"Having trained at Linklaters, Robin Bachmann joined Morrison Foerster in 2022 from disputes boutique Joseph Hage Aaronson. He is well versed in construction and infrastructure project disputes as well as in M&A, shareholder disputes and finance arbitrations.

"Of international arbitration, he enthuses: 'I love that each case offers unique opportunities to get to grips with a new business and the related context of the dispute. Working closely with clients to understand the dispute at hand and how it emerged is always interesting and essential when presenting your case to a tribunal. It's fun to reflect at the end of a case how far your understanding of a client's business has evolved since the outset and how your subject matter expertise has improved.'"

Read the full article.

