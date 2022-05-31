ARTICLE

The UK Government has introduced a new binding arbitration scheme for landlords and tenants in disputes about commercial rent arrears resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. LCAM is approved as an arbitration body to administer disputes under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022. To deliver this important mandate for the benefit of commercial landlords and tenants, LCAM have put together a tailored fixed-fee arbitration offering, the process is streamlined for an efficiency service and monitored by the LCAM Board. We are delighted that arbitrators from Gatehouse Chambers have been appointed to the panel under the Act. To make a reference to arbitration under the Act, either the landlord or tenant can make an application.

