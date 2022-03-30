The latest edition of the Quadrant Chambers International Arbitration Newsletter is now available. The editorial is provided by Natalie Moore.

The relationship between national courts and arbitral tribunals is a recurrent theme in international arbitration. In this issue of the newsletter, members of Quadrant review recent case law and procedural developments in the English courts on this topic.

Alexander Uff looks at the important Supreme Court decision in Kabab-Ji v Kout Food Group [2021] UKSC 48. Maya Chilaeva considers the Republic of Sierra Leone v SL Mining Ltd [2021] EWHC 286 (Comm) and NWA v NVF [2021] EWHC 2666 (Comm), and availability of a challenge under s67 of the English Arbitration Act 1996 where there is a failure to comply with pre-arbitration ADR requirements in a multi-tiered arbitration clause. Joseph England reflects on procedural cross-fertilisation between international arbitral tribunals and the English courts and gives his views on the extent to which the new Practice Direction 57AC and Appendix (Statement of Best Practice) on trial witness statements regime is likely to inform the approach taken in international arbitration.