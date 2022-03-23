The new Commercial Court Guide has just been published. This session highlights the key changes which practitioners need to be aware of. The panel of Thomas Macey-Dare QC, Nicola Allsop, Maya Chilaeva and Turlough Stone summarise and discuss the changes. John Kimbell QC, who sits as a Deputy High Court Judge, gives a judicial perspective on topics including:

Case Management

Disclosure

Trial Management and Preparation

Proof of foreign law

Negotiated Dispute Resolution

New guidance on the determination of jurisdiction challenges in arbitration

These latest changes are part of a wider direction from the English Courts on how litigation is conducted. The panel discuss the themes which are emerging such as: