Welcome to the thirteenth issue of Inside Arbitration.

We are delighted to share with you the latest interactive issue of this publication from Herbert Smith Freehills' Global Arbitration Practice.

2022 opened with continued uncertainty in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This has tested all of our resilience, which has never been a more important quality than over the past few years. As trusted advisors to our clients, we need to be able to anticipate the challenges and opportunities on the horizon. This issue has those themes front and centre, with a focus on adapting to and driving forward change, within different sectors, regions and the practice of arbitration.

Incorporating articles, interviews and videos from our practitioners around the network, this edition features articles and interview spotlights from across our global team in addition to recent arbitration news and developments.

Previous issues can also be viewed on our website.

We hope that you enjoy reading issue #13 of Inside Arbitration and would welcome any feedback you may have.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.