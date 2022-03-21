Welcome to the thirteenth issue of Inside Arbitration.
2022 opened with continued uncertainty in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This has tested all of our resilience, which has never been a more important quality than over the past few years. As trusted advisors to our clients, we need to be able to anticipate the challenges and opportunities on the horizon. This issue has those themes front and centre, with a focus on adapting to and driving forward change, within different sectors, regions and the practice of arbitration.
Incorporating articles, interviews and videos from our practitioners around the network, this edition features articles and interview spotlights from across our global team in addition to recent arbitration news and developments.
- Weina Ye and Briana Young explore the proposed amendments to China's arbitration Law as a sign of internationalisation.
- Gitta Satryani and Debby Sulaiman look at the proliferation of arbitral institutions in Indonesia and considerations for arbitrating onshore in Indonesia
- Paula Hodges QC and Liz Kantor look at the Law Commission's announcement of its review of the English Arbitration Act and the likely areas of focus
- Craig Tevendale, Louise Barber and Arushie Marwah explore the impacts of decarbonisation and energy transition on existing and future commercial contracts
- In the first of a two-part article series, Christian Leathley, Lucila Marchini and Chiara Cilento take a closer look at the concerns arising out of Investor-State Dispute Settlement
- Simon Chapman QC and Charlie Morgan explore the anticipation and resolution of disputes in the digital sphere
- Paula Hodges QC, May Tai and Liz Kantor look at diversity in the arbitration community - commending the promotion of gender diversity and exploring what more can be done to overcome current hurdles
- Our two talented arbitration partners Cathy Liu and Weina Ye feature in Spotlight articles, shedding light on their specialisms in their regions (and their story so far)
