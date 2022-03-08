UK:
CLOSING FOR RESPONSES THIS FRIDAY: LCAM-HSF Survey On Compulsory Mediation
08 March 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
The
LCAM-HSF survey on compulsory mediation closes for
responses this Friday (11 March). Users of mediation, litigation
and/or arbitration are invited to complete the short survey
online
here.
We look forward to sharing the results and insights from the
survey in due course.
