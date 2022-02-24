Independent arbitration institution Delos has created a free, open access database of arbitrators, in a bid to increase the pool of arbitrators and foster diversity in appointments.

The database is open to all at no cost, and any arbitrator can post a profile – no previous appointments are required. Arbitrators can choose the information they enter, including gender, age, nationality, location, and cultural and ethnic background, alongside their experience as counsel, tribunal secretary and arbitrator, language skills, and regional, industry or other specialist expertise. To create a profile, register for free membership at www.delosdr.org, then click here to add your profile.

As well as assisting Delos to make diverse appointments, the database gives parties, counsel, and other arbitral institutions a straightforward tool when creating lists of arbitrator candidates for ad hoc and institutional arbitrations, in all seats and under all procedural rules, across a wide range of areas of expertise. The database also helps lawyers who are new to international arbitration to access valuable information about potential arbitrators candidates, supporting diversity amongst legal counsel. The database can also be used to identify and promote a more diverse range of conference speakers and publication contributors.

In a statement published today on the Delos website, May Tai, Managing Partner for Asia of Herbert Smith Freehills and member of the Delos Board of Advisors, independent arbitrator Professor Pierre Tercier, and Hafez Virjee, President of Delos, explain that, "with the rise of cross-border litigation and mediation, 'diversity' matters in arbitration in the same way that 'efficiency' matters, because it helps make a positive case for choosing international arbitration above and beyond purely its technical features and the lack of available alternatives."

The database was created with support from Herbert Smith Freehills. It has the backing of leading arbitration diversity initiatives including Racial Equality for Arbitration Lawyers (REAL), Rising Arbitrators Initiative (RAI) and Careers in Arbitration.

