On 31 January 2022, HSF's Paula Hodges QC participated in a debate celebrating 25 years of the English Arbitration Act as part of the "Arbitration Act 1996 at 25" conference. A recording of the debate, "This House believes that the Arbitration Act 1996 remains best in class", alongside presentations made at the conference, can now be viewed online here.

Other speakers at the event included Lord Saville, Prof. John Uff QC, Dame Sara Cockerill DBE, Prof. Sarah Green, Jacomijn van Haersolte-van Hof, Claudia Salomon, David Steward, Jonathan Wood, Sylvia Noury QC, Toby Landau QC, Duncan Matthews QC, Karyl Nairn QC, Audley Sheppard QC, Louis Flannery QC, Prof. Stavros Brekoulakis and Duncan Bagshaw.

