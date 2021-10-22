We were delighted to take part recently in the very successful Legal Business International Arbitration Summit. Paul Reed QC hosted a lively panel discussing what has been learnt during the pandemic regarding business interruption claims and you can view this and all the other panel sessions here.

We look forward to the Legal Business Commercial Litigation Summit on 8th November 2021 at which Paul Strelitz is speaking on the topic "With compulsory ADR on the (distant?) horizon in civil lit, what might this mean for pre action conduct and tactics?". You can find more details about the programme here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.