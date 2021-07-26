The Global Arbitration Review's top 100 list recognises the most respected international arbitration practices in the world, and is based on detailed research verifying the reputation, experience and amount of work undertaken by each firm. This year, we have been recognised once again as one of GAR100's leading international arbitration practices in the world.

Over the last year, the practice has grown significantly - welcoming specialists around the world - enabling us to service our clients' changing global needs in times of economic and political upheaval. Our inclusion in the guide is a testament to the quality of our work and the strength of our global practice.

Arbitration as a method of dispute resolution is gaining increasing popularity, particularly over the last year where Courts around the world were forced to close. Privacy, cost-efficiency and flexibility are just some of the benefits afforded when resolving disputes via arbitration. Whether our clients are multinational corporations, international investors or businesspeople, private equity businesses or Governments, we help assess all possible options to successfully resolve international disputes.

For this reason, it is our great pleasure that our dedication and hard work has been recognised by GAR and we would like to thank our clients and peers for their invaluable feedback.

