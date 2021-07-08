ARTICLE

OVERVIEW

The latest edition of the Quadrant Chambers International Arbitration Newsletter is now available.

The editorial is provided by Simon Rainey QC.

Allegations of conflicts of interest and of apparent bias are a constant theme in international arbitration. Hard on the heels of last year's English Supreme Court decision in Halliburton Co v Chubb Bermuda Insurance Ltd [2020] UKSC 48 last year come two interesting perspectives. One, considered by Ben Gardner in this newsletter, is a useful decision of the ICC Court on the ‘barristers' chambers' issue.

Equally perennial are the vexed and complex issues which arise where there is intervening insolvency before or in the course of an arbitration. Cutting a path through the undergrowth, Peter Ashford, Head of International Arbitration at Fox Williams and Robert-Jan Temmink QC give a useful practical guide.

