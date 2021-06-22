At a time when the courts are seeking to accommodate hearings which have been adjourned because of the Covid-19 pandemic, against the backdrop of administrative and technical difficulties, a confirmed listing for trial has rarely been more valuable.

Russell-Cooke senior associate Tom Deely explains in Solicitors Journal that a potential delay to a trial is a key factor for the court when deciding applications to amend statements of case.

Late amendments and jeopardising the trial date is available to read on the Solicitors Journal website or in the February 2021 print issue via subscription. A full pdf is also available to read here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.