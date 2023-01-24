ARTICLE

European Union: British Subsidies Post-Brexit: At The Crossroads Of EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation And The EU-UK Trade And Cooperation Agreement?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 12 July 2023, the majority of the new EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) will start to apply. The FSR constitutes a new investigatory review tool for the European Commission. It will focus on economic behaviour on the internal market by companies who received foreign subsidies from non-EU States. It will step next to the established competition, merger control, state aid, FDI and trade rules of the EU. The FSR will have a huge impact and has the possibility to seriously limit the business of third state funded companies in the EU.

To view the full article, click here.

Originally Published by Wolters Kluwer

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.