ARTICLE
28 June 2024

UK Subsidy Control Regime: Taking Stock Of Initial Trends After One Year

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore
Cormac O'Daly, Su Şimşek, and Édouard Bruc review initial trends under the UK's Subsidy Control Act, offering legal and practical insights on public authorities' roles, reporting functions, court judgments, and subsidy assessment procedures.
UK Antitrust/Competition Law
Photo of Cormac O'Daly
Photo of Su Sim&#351;ek
Photo of Édouard Bruc
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In an article published in the European State Aid Law Quarterly, Cormac O'Daly, Su Şimşek and Édouard Bruc take stock of the initial trends since the enactment of the UK's Subsidy Control Act and provide many legal and practical insights for practitioners.

Abstract: Public authorities, the CMA's Subsidy Advice Unit, and English courts have had to grapple with both the theoretical and practical implications of complying with and enforcing the Act. This article discusses these actors' different roles. It examines how the reporting function of the Subsidy Advice Unit differs from the role of the European Commission; the Competition Appeal Tribunal's judgment in the Durham Waste Management case on the first application for review of a subsidy decision under the Act; and the evidentiary burden imposed on public authorities.

It also provides insights into the four steps underpinning the assessment of a subsidy, drawing upon the 22 reports published by the Subsidy Advice Unit in the first year of the Act coming into effect. Finally, the authors conclude by reflecting on these developments and the future of UK subsidy control.

Read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cormac O'Daly
Cormac O'Daly
Photo of Su Sim&#351;ek
Su Simşek
Photo of Édouard Bruc
Édouard Bruc
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More