UK:
Sustainability Agreements And Competition Law (Video)
11 April 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
The treatment of sustainability agreements under competition law
is a hot topic globally. Such agreements involve competitors
collaborating to achieve sustainability goals, but can be complex
to assess under traditional competition law frameworks.
In this video, which is part of our series of videos on
antitrust and competition trends for 2024, Ian Giles and Shaha
El-Sheemy discuss the issues, including what is meant by
sustainability, analysis of sustainability benefits and important
differences in approach between jurisdictions. They also provide
key takeaways for businesses contemplating entering into
sustainability agreements.
