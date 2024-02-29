On February 8, 2024, the European Commission (Commission) adopted its revised Market Definition Notice (Notice), replacing a version that was nearly 30 years old. The Notice is not binding, but it provides guidance on how the Commission defines markets when investigating potentially anticompetitive conduct and in merger control.

As is typical for this type of document, the Notice mostly articulates, rather than replaces or further develops, existing practice. It addresses new issues related to digitalization, highly innovative markets, and globalized trade flows, by incorporating case law and the Commission's decisional practice over the past 30 years. The Notice outlines general principles of market definition; elaborates on the Commission's evaluation of different types of evidence; and provides guidance on market definition in several specified circumstances. The Notice is a handy summary for companies wishing to know how the Commission generally approaches market definition, a key component step in enforcement of EU competition law, including when contemplating mergers or business conduct.

We discuss key points from the Notice in more detail below.

General Principles

The most noteworthy of the Notice's nine general principles for defining a market are:

The Commission is not bound to apply the past market definitions from its case practice. The Notice recalls that market definition is fact-specific and the Commission will be attentive to broader trends and market realities.

Potential Competition

The Notice identifies three main sources of competition constraints: demand substitution, supply substitution, and potential competition. It confirms, however, that the Commission's practice is not to account for potential competition for market definition purposes. Although it posits that any competitive constraints due to potential competition would play a role in the Commission's subsequent competitive assessment, in practice such a role is rarely significant.

Product Markets

The Commission defines product markets by assessing both demand substitution and supply substitution.

Demand Substitution. The Notice states that demand substitution can often be assessed by asking whether a hypothetical monopolist in the candidate market would find it profitable to implement a Small but Significant Non-transitory Increase in Price (SSNIP) Test. However, it notes that it can be difficult to apply the SSNIP Test in some cases, typically where companies compete on parameters other than price, such as quality or innovation. This is especially true in the context of zero monetary price products and highly innovative industries. Be that as it may, the Commission acknowledges that it generally applies the SSNIP Test as a conceptual tool. Quantitative analyses of the Test are extremely rare in practice because of data constraints.

The Notice does clarify that supply substitution can be relevant when customers purchase bespoke products. In such cases, there may be no or limited demand substitution for different customers. Each bespoke product can therefore constitute its own relevant market. However, when other players can produce the specific bespoke products (e.g., suppliers can and generally do respond with offers that meet different customers' specifications), those products can be included in the same relevant product market as the bespoke product.

Geographic Markets

The geographic market is defined as a certain area where the conditions of competition are "sufficiently homogenous" and distinguished from other areas. The Commission's starting point is to identify the territory where the conduct at stake or the transaction concerned is likely to have effects.

Supplier Location (Undertaking(s) Involved). The relevant geographic market is usually defined based, as a starting point, on supplier location where suppliers do not negotiate with individual customers or do not discriminate between customers based on location. For example, in passenger air transport services, the Commission has focused on individual airports to consider whether passengers consider airports in a given radius to be substitutable.

Evidence Used

The Notice describes various factors that may be relevant when defining product and geographic markets.

Product Markets. Product characteristics, prices, intended use, and general customer preferences are useful starting points to define product markets. The Commission then analyzes the underlying reasons for customer behavior to identify the parameters that are most relevant for customer choice. In addition to evidence of past substitution, the Commission may consider how customers are likely to react to hypothetical changes in relative supply conditions.

Quality of Evidence

The Notice devotes significant attention to how the Commission gathers and evaluates evidence. It clarifies that the Commission aims to make effective use of all available information and does not apply a rigid hierarchy of different sources of information or types of evidence.

Sources. The Notice regards evidence from public authorities or supported by multiple sources as most reliable.

Specific Circumstances

In an entirely new section, the Notice addresses certain aspects of market definition in specific circumstances.

Significant Product or Geographic Differentiation. Product differentiation occurs where differentiated attributes of the product matter for the customer's choice. Geographic differentiation occurs "where the location of the individual customer and supplier matters for the customer's choice." The Commission may identify a relatively broad market or separate markets within a continuum of differentiated products by analyzing the substitutes effectively available to customers.

Market Shares

The Notice recalls that market shares are only one of the indicators of market strength.

Possible Metrics. In addition to sales, the Notice mentions other metrics that may be more useful to determine market shares. These include usage metrics such as the number of active users, website visits or streams, time spent or audience size, downloads and updates, interactions, or the volume or value of transactions conducted on a platform. In markets characterized by substantial R&D, the Commission may assess the level of R&D expenditure, the number of patents, or the number of patent citations. The Commission may also take into account metrics used internally by market participants in the ordinary course of business.

