A number of important changes to the UK merger control regime are proposed that parties doing deals in 2024 should know about. Senior leaders from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) held an event on 20 November 2023 to clarify aspects of how the CMA conducts reviews, including its independence and approach to behavioural remedies, and launch consultations on changes it is planning to implement. Ian Giles and Mark Daniels discuss the key points as well as significant merger control reforms set out in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill.

