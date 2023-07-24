The new Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill is on its way, and it's BIG news.

The main headline is that, its current form, it will give the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) very strong powers to issue financial penalties of up to 10% of annual global turnover, without the need for them to go via a court!

To find out more about the new Bill and what it might mean for your business, read our new Guide to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill

In our guide, we focus on the consumer law aspects of the Bill, rather than the competition elements.

