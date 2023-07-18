In our latest episode Helen Bignall (Of Counsel) and Clemence Barraud (Senior Associate) from our London Competition, Regulation and Trade group share insights around sustainability, particularly in the context of competition law and the consumer sector. They discuss the CMA's draft guidance on the competition law assessment of environmental sustainability agreements, CMA market studies and competition investigations related to sustainability and sustainability-led initiatives by competition authorities in the EU. This episode also covers recent CMA initiatives in the consumer sector, including its investigations into greenwashing.

This episode, along with our previous episodes, can be accessed via our CRTea podcast series page here. This series brings you the latest developments in competition, regulatory and trade law from across EMEA and beyond. In this rapidly-evolving regulatory landscape, these regular podcasts will provide practical insights from our network of specialists (and maybe some special guests along the way) in a digestible, and hopefully enjoyable, format.

