Episode Description
Guest host Luis Blanquez discusses no-poach, non-solicitation and wage-fixing agreements in the wake of the UK competition authority's recent guidance on how UK employers can avoid anticompetitive behavior. To discuss that guidance and antitrust enforcement more generally in UK and EU employment markets, we welcome special guests Andreas Reindl and Marc Freedman of the law firm Van Bael & Bellis, a leading independent competition firm based in Brussels and London.
