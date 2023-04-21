Marie-Claire Strawbridge recently spoke to Global Competition Review about the UK government's plans to update its guidance on the National Security and Investment Act (NSIA). The NSIA empowers the UK government to "call in", block or impose conditions on deals that fall within 17 markets of national importance.

Marie-Claire suggested there needs to be improved engagement between the Investment Security Unit, which handles foreign investment reviews, and parties looking to invest in the UK. Marie-Claire commented that more guidance on the decision-making process is required "to help parties understand what is and what is not likely to be a national security concern in practice," suggesting that parties often navigate their way through the investment process "with little visibility as to the concerns they might need to address."

