UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and European Commission launched investigations regarding suspicious anti-competitive behaviors in relation to fragrances and fragrance ingredients markets. The Commission and The CMA have been in contact in relation to this matter and the inspections were conducted in consultation.The Commission has concerns that EU antitrust rules may have been violated, while CMA opens up its investigation on Chapter I of the CA98 into suspected breaches of competition law. To date, neither The CMA nor The Commission has not concluded that there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of competition law to issue a statement of objections to any of the parties under investigation. Yet, both authorities proceeds their investigations on the fragrance sector.

(CMA & European Commission – 07.03.2023)

