Will the overriding story for 2023 be one of simply survival – or growth – in 2023?

No matter the priorities for the year ahead, a proactive approach to liquidity management, relentless margin protection, and a keen eye kept on the competition will be critical to success.

Here, our team analyses the defensive and offensive strategies that businesses should be considering to achieve corporate objectives – seizing opportunities when they arise in a highly disrupted business environment, while always keeping a watchful eye on the risks associated with volatile periods such as this.

Download:

RECESSION READINESS - How to maintain liquidity and grow in a low-growth, high-inflation environment

