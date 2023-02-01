Marie-Claire Strawbridge recently spoke to Global Competition Review about the UK Competition and Markets Authority and Civil Aviation Authority's joint letter to airport operators that warned that operators must not share confidential information following reports that some companies may be breaching antitrust rules. The open letter, published on January 26, 2023, flagged "serious concerns" about potentially anticompetitive conduct in the sector.

When asked why the Competition and Markets Authority might opt for a letter rather than an investigation into airport operator conduct, Marie-Claire said, "The CMA likely uses the tool for efficiency reasons. It is aiming to secure improvements in competition compliance while avoiding the costs of an investigation and enforcement action."

Read the full article.

Originally published by Global Competition Review

