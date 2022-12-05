ARTICLE

The European Commission is putting the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger on hold as they investigate whether the deal will reduce competition among PC gaming companies. Microsoft's PC gaming division is one of the biggest in Europe, and Activision Blizzard is arguably the most well-known PC gaming company in Europe. The commission is concerned that Microsoft may restrict or block access by other gaming companies to successful video games created by Activision, like Call of Duty. A preliminary investigation found that Microsoft may have the financial motives to limit access to games, consoles, multi-game subscription services, and cloud game streaming services. The reduction in competition would keep game prices high and may lower the quality of games and the innovation of these technologies.

