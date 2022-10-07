How can healthcare executives navigate the growing antitrust scrutiny of healthcare mergers, and what are some of the key issues facing executives in the current regulatory environment? In this conversation with The Chartis Group, McDermott Partner Katharine O'Connor discusses the legal considerations for healthcare executives seeking to navigate mergers.

Access the article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.