UK: Public Procurement Podcast: Key Features Of The UK's New Procurement Bill – Now Available

The much-anticipated Procurement Bill was recently laid before the UK Parliament. The Bill heralds a major overhaul of the UK laws regulating public procurement, which are currently based closely on EU directives. Following completion of the Parliamentary process, the Bill will become the Procurement Act and is likely to enter into force in 2023.

In this latest episode of our podcast series on public procurement, Tim Briggs (Partner) and Adrian Brown (Consultant) discuss the main features of the Procurement Bill and consider whether it will achieve its intended aim of simplifying the UK's procurement regime, for the benefit of public authorities and their suppliers.

