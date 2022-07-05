Members of the Brussels competition team have written their annual chapter as a contribution to the latest edition of the highly-regarded Global Competition Review (GCR) EMEA Antitrust Review, which provides a comprehensive summary of key recent EU merger control developments.

The chapter covers key jurisdictional, procedural and substantive developments in EU merger control from June 2021 to April 2022, including:

Jurisdictional developments: application of articles 21 and 22 of the EU Merger Regulation (EUMR) and implications of the Digital Markets Act (DMA)

Procedural developments: revision of the EU merger control procedures, scrutiny of gun-jumping infringements and damages claims

Substantive developments: revision of the Market Definition Notice, merger control divergence post-Brexit, energy and media sector mergers

Our chapter is available to access online here. Please contact any of the authors or your usual HSF competition contact if you would like to discuss any of the topics covered in more detail.

Our chapter is an extract from GCR's Europe, Middle East And Africa Antitrust Review 2023. The whole publication is available at https://globalcompetitionreview.com/review/the-european-middle-east-and-african-antitrust-review/2023

