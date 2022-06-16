On Monday, 14 June, Global Competition Review reported on the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) conducting a review into the fuel retail market at the UK Government's request, amid concern surrounding rising fuel prices. Marie-Claire Strawbridge spoke to Global Competition Review about the review:

"This is an unusual request from the government given the CMA's independence, although unsurprising given the controversy surrounding current fuel price rises...Local competition and the resulting differences in pricing have long been accepted by the CMA as a feature of competition in fuel retail. So it is hard to see how this could now be found problematic from a competition perspective."

