Bird & Bird · Competitive Edge – The Podcast Episode 6: Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations

During this episode of the Competitive Edge Podcast, competition lawyer Samuel Berneman(Associate, Brussels) talks to Chloe Birkett(trainee, London) to discuss the key developments on the eagerly awaited review and evaluation of the horizontal block exemption regulations, and the updated draft guidelines. The podcast covers sustainability, information exchange, and updates to the chapter on standardisation.

