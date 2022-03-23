ARTICLE

European Union: CMA Publishes Response Supporting The Government's Establishment Of The Digital Markets Unit And A New Statutory Code Of Conduct

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from European Union

Commission Publishes Draft Guidance On Sustainability Agreements Herbert Smith Freehills On 1 March 2022 the EU Commission published, for consultation, its draft revised rules on horizontal cooperation agreements.

Update On Dual Distribution Mayer Brown As the EU Commission's review of the Vertical Block Exemption Regulation comes to an end, we will share a series of alerts dedicated to a specific area of change or...

CMA Investigates Charging Points For Electric Cars On Or Near Motorways DMH Stallard The CMA is the Competition and Markets Authority. It is the regulator that regulates the marketplace for consumers in the vast majority of sectors. In short, it is the job of the CMA to stop and to punish...

Government Publishes Draft Vertical Block Exemption Order Set To Replace Retained EU Law Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP The UK Government has published a draft Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order (VABEO), which will replace the retained EU Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation (VABER) when it expires on 31 May 2022.