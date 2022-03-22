ARTICLE

self Bird & Bird · Competitive Edge - Platform workers and competition law

During this episode of the Competitive Edge Podcast, competition lawyer Baptist Vleeshouwers (Senior Associate, Brussels) talks with employment lawyers Cecilia Lahaye (Counsel, Brussels) and Guillaume Nolens (Associate, Brussels) about the European Commission's proposals package to improve working conditions of digital platform workers.

