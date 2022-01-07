Shepherd and Wedderburn has supported long standing client Scottish Sea Farms (SSF) in its £164 million purchase of the UK fish farming interests of Greig Seafood ASA.

Specialists from across the firm provided sector-leading expertise to SSF on numerous aspects of this prominent acquisition, with our regulatory and markets lawyers advising on the competition law aspects of the deal, and the corporate finance and banking teams successfully concluding the deal on 15 December.

This is a highly significant transaction in the fish farming sector and was subject to review and approval by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The acquisition firmly cements SSF as one of the UK's largest fish farmers and will increase its annual production harvest capacity to 46,000 tonnes.

George Frier, Head of Corporate and of Food and Drink at Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: "We are extremely pleased to support our client in concluding this long-anticipated deal, which adds significant capacity to Scottish Sea Farms' estate and will assist the business in meeting rising demand. This deal required numerous experts from relevant specialisms across our firm and illustrates the collaborative, cross-discipline approach we use to achieve the best outcome for our clients."

Jim Gallagher, Managing Director of Scottish Sea Farms, commented: "We are delighted to have concluded this strategic purchase and want to thank the team at Shepherd and Wedderburn for such strong support, particularly navigating the competition law clearance process."

