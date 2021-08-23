ARTICLE

Bird & Bird · Competitive Edge – The Podcast Episode 1: Sustainability

Welcome to the first episode of Competitive Edge - The Podcast, in which our London-based competition lawyers Saskia King (Legal Director) and Ariane Le Strat (Senior Associate) take a look at sustainability and how it impacts competition policy in the UK.

The podcast explores recent guidance published by the UK's CMA on horizontal sustainability agreements, touches on how sustainability is addressed in the CMA's VABEO consultation relating to vertical (supply chain) agreements and, finally, explores the CMA's guidelines on green advertising.

In Competitive Edge – The Podcast we dissect topical competition law issues to help you understand how they may affect your business.

