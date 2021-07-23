ARTICLE

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published the final report of the Online Platforms and Digital Advertising market study, concluding that existing competition law tools are not adequate for regulating the likes of Facebook, Google, and other large established online platforms. As a result of this, the Government has been urged to build a pro-competition regulatory regime for online platforms. The creation of a Digital Markets Unit (DMU) would allow for concerns to be promptly acted on before any major damage is done.

This article reviews the three key competition concerns identified in the digital advertising market and goes on to explore the proposed new pro-competition regulatory regime.

