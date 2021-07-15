This article was first published in the Journal of European Competition Law & Practice, Volume 12, Issue 4, April 2021.

Sophie Lawrance, Edwin Bond, Francion Brooks, Matthew Hunt, Helena Connors and Isobel Thomas review EU competition law developments involving or relevant to intellectual property rights in the period from November 2019 to December 2020.

Key areas explored:

The CJEU judgment in Generics - a patent settlement agreement may be a by object restriction of competition

Issues arising out of copyright licensing by TV/film companies in Canal+

The Slovak Telecom AG opinion

CJEU guidance on royalties charged by collecting societies (SABAM)

Commission infringement decision in relation to merchandising (Universal)

Rejections of complaints about a Philips patent licensing program

