ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The EU Block Exemption Regulations, which were in force at the end of the Brexit transition period (i.e., on 31 December 2020) under EU law, were retained in UK law when the transition period came to an end. In February 2021 the CMA undertook a review of the retained Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation (retained VABER) for the purpose of making a recommendation to the Secretary of State in accordance with the Competition Act 1998 about whether to replace the legislation when it expires on 31 May 2022.

The CMA decided that the VABER should be replaced when it expires on 31 May 2022 and is now consulting on this recommendation. The CMA is proposing that the retained VABER be replaced with a UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order, tailored to the needs of businesses operating in the UK and UK consumers, and updating the arrangements to take account of market developments.

The CMA is seeking responses by 22 July 2021. To access the consultation, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.