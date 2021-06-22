The UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") has announced today that it is launching a market study into Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems, due to concerns that they have market power which is harming users and other businesses. In particular, the CMA has indicated it wants to scrutinise whether the two companies' control over the supply of mobile operating systems, mobile app stores, and web browsers has harmful effects.

The announcement is accompanied by a Statement of Scope, with an invitation for interested parties to comment. The CMA is particularly interested in hearing from app developers on either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. The deadline for a response is 26 July.

The announcement shows the CMA's ongoing commitment to tackling competition issues arising in "Big Tech", following the opening of investigations into Google, Apple, and Facebook.

The CMA's announcement can be found here.

