On June 18th, the International Council for Ad Self-Regulation will be sponsoring a seminar, "Raising Ad Standards: How Can We Pave the Way for More Diverse and Inclusive Advertising." The seminar, which starts at 3:30 p.m., will be held in Cannes at the Canopy by Hilton.

At the session, which I'll be moderating, we'll discuss the current state of DEI in advertising worldwide, identify concrete actions the industry and advertising standards bodies and self-regulatory organizations can take, and explore how ad standards can be raised worldwide to achieve meaningful progress. The session will also include key insights from research conducted by the Geena Davis Institute.

The speakers will be:

Steve Babaeko, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, X3M Ideas

Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute

Guy Parker, President, ICAS, and Chief Executive, the Advertising Standards Authority in the UK

Komal Singh, Senior Product Manager, Google

We hope you'll join us for what should be an interesting and important discussion! To register, click here.

