ARTICLE
6 June 2024

You're Invited (In Cannes): "Raising Ad Standards: How Can We Pave The Way For More Diverse And Inclusive Advertising"

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore
On June 18th, the International Council for Ad Self-Regulation will be sponsoring a seminar, "Raising Ad Standards: How Can We Pave the Way for More Diverse and Inclusive Advertising."
UK Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 18th, the International Council for Ad Self-Regulation will be sponsoring a seminar, "Raising Ad Standards: How Can We Pave the Way for More Diverse and Inclusive Advertising." The seminar, which starts at 3:30 p.m., will be held in Cannes at the Canopy by Hilton.

At the session, which I'll be moderating, we'll discuss the current state of DEI in advertising worldwide, identify concrete actions the industry and advertising standards bodies and self-regulatory organizations can take, and explore how ad standards can be raised worldwide to achieve meaningful progress. The session will also include key insights from research conducted by the Geena Davis Institute.

The speakers will be:

  • Steve Babaeko, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, X3M Ideas
  • Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO, Geena Davis Institute
  • Guy Parker, President, ICAS, and Chief Executive, the Advertising Standards Authority in the UK
  • Komal Singh, Senior Product Manager, Google

We hope you'll join us for what should be an interesting and important discussion! To register, click here.

1475202a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More