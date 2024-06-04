Marketinglaw: April And May 2024

Articles
This month's coverage includes:
Regulatory Updates
- Following the digital trail: ASA's investigation into the supplier pathway of irresponsible online ads
- Unravelling the 'politricks': EU regulation promoting transparency in political advertising published
- ASA's growing AI capability
ASA Rulings
- Vytaliving misses vital advertising rules
- Lucky Cow gets away unscathed: ad featuring dancing cow held not to be of strong appeal to under 18s
- ASA shows differences in approaches to complaints that gambling ads might appeal to children
- ASA ruling proves strong enough to defeat 'The Beast': advert featuring Adebayo Akinfewa deemed likely to strongly appeal to under 18s
- The grass is not always greener: Easigrass falls short of ASA rules on green disposal claims
- Bready or not – Hovis' bread claims rise to the challenge
- Rock solid: Chris Rock not of strong appeal to children
- ProgressPlay's new customer promotion: a misleading bet that left JeffBet users upset
- English High Court considers when ads are comparative by implication
- ASA weighs in on Skinny Food influencer advert
- Painful reminder: medicinal claims are not permitted for unlicenced medicines treating menopause symptoms
