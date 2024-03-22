With the Olympic and Paralympic Games fast approaching, brands and advertisers are thinking about how they can make the most of marketing opportunities presented by the Games while staying on the right side of the law and without infringing any rights.

In this interactive webinar, Geraint Lloyd-Taylor (Lewis Silkin, London) and Caroline Bouvier (Bernard Hertz Béjot, Paris) will give an overview of the rules in place for the Paris Games, explain the legal position in both the UK and France, and share some live, practical examples from their experience of advising on ambush marketing and advertising issues. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

The event takes place at 11am to 12 noon UK time on Monday 8 April. The webinar will be held on Zoom.

Please click the link to register. We look forward to seeing you there.

https://www.lewissilkin.com/en/events/advertising-and-the-2024-olympic-games-beating-around-le-ambush

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.