Blue Monday is the third Monday in January, and is widely recognised as the most depressing day of the year, coming as it does after the Christmas tree has been taken to the recycling centre and only half-way through the self-denying misery of Dry January. In 2024, Blue Monday falls on 15th January, truly a day of infamy.

But fear not! Help is at hand! Because on Thursday 11th January, you can join us for our Annual Review of developments in Adlaw during 2023 and look ahead to what is coming up in 2024. Not only is this guaranteed to give you something to look forward to while you ponder yet another trying day with the in-laws over the Christmas holidays, but you'll be so energised after our webinar that the rest of January will simply whizz by, and before you know it, it will be time to pack your bags for the Spring half-term holiday on the slopes. You won't even notice Blue Monday. We promise.

And what treats can we offer you? Well, we'll be talking about developments in environmental advertising; the ASA's new 5 year strategy; the Online Safety Act; the FCA guidance on Finfluencers; a round up of various CMA investigations; a review of the key developments in data privacy; a look forward to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill; and much, much more.

And best of all, it doesn't matter whether you've been naughty or nice, you can sign up anyway by clicking on this link. The webinar is from 4 pm to 5.30 pm London time on Thursday 11th January, so we hope it will be convenient for you, wherever you're based. Unless you're in Australia, in which case you only have yourself to blame.

In the meantime, have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.